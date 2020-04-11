There's a myth that every dollar the government spends is from taxes, i.e.Far from it, It's at least partially invented money or borrowed money, esp when it comes to bailouts and pointless wars. It's all good when the money is invested in a positive way, that creates growth, or value for the citizens of the country, now and especially future. Education is one great example, health care, and esp public health (as we're learning now). When we burn the money by blowing up far-away countries, or give the money to big companies for no reason, or the super-rich, it does nothing for us, or really for them. It's like scattering the money to the wind.