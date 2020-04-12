Stop everything and watch this presentation by Prime Minister Johnson of the UK. Incredibly powerful, credible, a perfect call for the British people. Now maybe he can knock some sense into the Republican leadership in the US. Also doesn't this make you wish we had an NHS in the US. I thought this was such a noteworthy speech we added it to the Cuomo podcast as a "special enclosure."#
Worth mentioning. All six key swing states—FL, NC, AZ, MI, PA, and WI—already allow their residents to vote by mail, for any reason. So Trump doesn't have to try to destroy the US Postal Service. #
I'm getting the Kinsa thermometer tomorrow, but I already have my pulse oximeter, it came via Fedex on Friday. It's that thing they put over your finger that says how fast your heart is beating and how much oxygen is in your blood. My numbers are good. #
I need to zip up a set of files in Node. Why isn't there a drop-dead simple API for doing this. Here's the pseudo code for how I'd like to do it. If you have a suggestion you can comment on the gist. #
Since then I solved the problem, creating an NPM package, davezip (not released yet), that has the API I want, built on the archiver package. #
