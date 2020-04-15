Just trying out Glitch, very interesting system, looks like what I hoped Heroku would be, esp that now they have a way to run real server apps (no limits). $10 a month. Certainly worth checking out now as more than a curiosity. #
Is there a simple no-frills doc that explains the model for apps. How the filesystem works, how to access an app over HTTP. Can my app have an IP address? How do I know what port to use (port 80 gets me an error). I have succeeded at connecting to my app over HTTP but it comes embedded in something they constructed. Obviously this won't work for serving my non-experimental apps. I understand it's set up for newbies, that's cool. Now how do I strip it down so it works for its new intended purpose?#
I've opened a thread here. I know I've asked some of these questions before, btw -- but I'm approaching it now in a different way. #
Last update: Wednesday April 15, 2020; 5:51 PM EDT.
