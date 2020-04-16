Horror film plot#

Plot for a techno scifi horror film/retro political thriller.#
Russia buys a famous movie studio that contracts with HBO to do a sequel to Breaking Bad. The season finale is broadcast with much fanfare on a Sunday night. Everyone is watching, esp people in skyscraper apartment buildings in NYC.#
The opening scene has soldiers marching slowly across a very very very long bridge. They deliberately lower the volume on the broadcast so everyone turns up the volume on their super sound systems esp in those NYC skyscraper apartment buildings.#
They gradually increase the volume, causing the NYC apartment buildings to vibrate in sympathy with the marching soldiers, but the people don't notice because it's Breaking Bad and they love Breaking Bad.#
The buildings undulate and sway and finally they all come down in a crash of the NYC skyline. Trump Tower collapses too, and the president, heartbroken, collapses and dies.#
Last update: Thursday April 16, 2020; 9:39 AM EDT.
