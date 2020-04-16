Signed up for Medicare#

I just completed signing up for Medicare including a Medicare Advantage Plan. My two cents. When Bernie says "Medicare for All" -- no I don't think so. It's a bastard child. Complicated and convoluted. Obviously something that has been fought over repeatedly in Congress. And in the end, after getting educated, and coming back again and again, I did what everyone seems to, shrug their shoulders, pick a plan and hope for the best.#
Medicare isn't that. It's way better than I what I've had up till now, ObamaCare, which was a vast improvement over what I had before that (I'd call it Maybe I'm Covered We'll Find Out When I Need It-care). It feels like graduating, finally I get treated like I matter, a little. And I'm pretty sure that if I get in deep shit medically I wll be helped. #
But why should you have to wait until you're 65 to get that?#
Last update: Thursday April 16, 2020; 4:30 PM EDT.
