Glitch, day 3#

Okay it took a lot of hacking, discomfort, trial and error and confusion, because the Glitch model is so different from the one I'm used to, but I did finally get a simple editor app running on a Glitch server. #
It's a variant of MacWrite. Hooks up to an instance of nodeStorage running on the Glitch server, which in turn connects to Twitter for identity, and it stores the files in the folder Glitch gives me. This is not meant to be something useful, just a testbed to learn with.#
Screen shot: Simple text editor running on Glitch.#
One thing I've had trouble with is knowing when it's running what version of my app because they appear to relaunch it on every editing change. I understand they do this for newbie programmers, so it's something they don't have to learn to get to Hello World. I might do it that way. But as a programmer for many years, I would like to control that. Ideally from the terminal. Run the app the way I do on my Linux server. node appname.js.#
A little prior art, Turbo Pascal was very explicit in when you ran what version of the app. You had to stop the app manually, and then restart it after a change. I was already a professional programmer at the time, so I can't vouch for how that worked for newbies, but a lot of people learned to program in TP, so it worked for some of them. In other words, not sure the way Glitch does it is even the right way to go for beginners. You want there to be as little magic as possible, imho. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)