Nursing home deaths#

Maddow last night was unusually depressing. Here’s what we learned. It’s possible that half the Covid deaths in the US are in nursing homes, and since no one is counting them the total death toll is double what we think it is.#
A nursing home in a small NJ town is the example. Nice normal suburban town. A nice looking nursing home. Also a death trap. For patients and care-givers alike. Bodies stacked up.#
A better country would have removed Trump after the Puerto Rico debacle. We are paying for it now. Nothing has prepared us emotionally for what’s unfolding now.#
