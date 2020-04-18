 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday April 18, 2020; 11:05 AM EDT
I wish the Democrats would use the fucking tools#
  • A service the Democrats should run, now.#
  • A daily advisory saying which government edicts you should not obey to protect your life and other's lives.#
  • For example, there must be Democrats in Jacksonville who do not know going to the beach is not safe. #
  • Tell them. Save lives.#
  • Each time I think the Dems are establishing a persistent online channel via social media, e.g. Howard Dean in 2004, Obama in 2008 and 2012, the Clinton campaign in 2016, Bloomberg this year, even Warren, as soon as the campaign is over the freaking channel closes. This is as stupid as it gets.#
  • That channel should NEVER close. #
  • Not only is it bad marketing, it's also dangerous policy. Remember Dems you're running for a reason -- to govern. To be good at it. #
  • Well even if you aren't president, we still need leadership, esp in times of a void in the White House.#

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday April 18, 2020; 11:09 AM EDT.

