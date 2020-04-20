Morning Covid Notes#

What's bad about these demos is that it shows a commitment with some Americans to have an idiot government, no matter the cost financially or in terms of human suffering.#
To be clear, "re-opening" America is a losing strategy from both perspectives. As Bill Gates said no one is going to want to go to a restaurant or buy a house with piles of bodies all over the place. #
It could be that restaurants as a concept are over, btw.#
The big failing of the press is they are making an excellent issue of Trump's failure to act in January and February, meanwhile it's almost May, and Trump's government is still failing to act. Which has bigger impact? Past failures or the ones happening right now?#
Unfortunately few journalists cover the failings of journalism, and most are on the payroll of journalism, so they tend to pull their punches.#
