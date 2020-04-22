More science in the news#

Petitions don't work for politics, but they may work for media. If I started a petition to ask CNN and MSNBC to limit Trump coverage to 1 hour per night, would you sign it? #
I think MSNBC and CNN should stop focusing on Trump so much. There's so much news that we need to know. Wouldn't it be better to have Laurie Garrett and Donald McNeil on every night? #
If science and medicine are so important, why not more science and medicine on TV. I've started watching CNN more because they have Sanjay Gupta. #
Yes we know Trump screwed up in the first part of 2020, but he's still screwing up. What should we do now? I know testing, testing, testing, but that's like saying baseball, baseball, baseball. The way we test, what we test for, that's something people should learn about. #
Coverage of the outbreaks should be like weather reporting. The more we know, and the more we see progress being made, the more hope can take over from fatalism. #
I see journalism as starting to separate from Trump. #
I predict that on the day he resigns in disgrace it will not be the #1 story of the day. Probably won't even be #2. That gives an idea of how much we have to change the focus to news that really matters not the latest fake controversy Trump offers us to distract from our future. #
Last update: Wednesday April 22, 2020; 9:52 AM EDT.
