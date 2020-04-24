A milestone in American journalism #

I am not being sarcastic. This is how bad it has been. They've accepted as reality lies that have cost us dearly. Two sides to ridiculous things that are not two-sided. Finally they have been pushed to the brink of their cowardice by a psychotic president who insists that ingesting random poisons could cure a person of the disease caused by the pandemic that is consuming our country. #
The NYT and Trump were in perfect sync on the possibility of this idea being true until now. Let's hope they come to their senses and start showing a bit of the courage and integrity that they take so much credit for having. #
