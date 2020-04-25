 
Saturday April 25, 2020; 9:38 AM EDT
Elizabeth Warren for VP#
  • Biden should pick Elizabeth Warren for VP. #
  • She'd put Repubs on notice. Biden is a nice guy but Warren knows you suck. Good cop bad cop.#
  • A black woman? The best candidate, Maxine Waters, isn't in contention.#
  • Let's win, not just the election but the politcal war that will follow.#
  • BTW, I supported Biden over Warren after Klobuchar dropped out. I want a president that is uncontentious, for everyone. A unifier. It's the only way out of the paralysis imho. #
  • But I want everyone to understand the unity has as its foundation care for the American people. That's what Warren is for. No one can misunderstand what that choice means. #

Last update: Saturday April 25, 2020; 2:15 PM EDT.

