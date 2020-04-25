 
Saturday April 25, 2020; 12:31 PM EDT
When will there be a vaccine?#
  • Here's a splash of cold water.#
  • We've been sort of assuming that there will be immunity and eventually a vaccine for Covid-19. #
  • But it may be that neither will happen. #
  • There isn't a vaccine for HIV, for example. #
  • It first appeared in 1984. 36 years. That would mean there would be no Covid-19 vaccine in 2056.#
  • Something to think about and ponder.#
  • Also there's another apocalypse lurking in the shadows, other than climate change. Antibiotic resistance. #
  • Yeah science is a bitch. 💥#

