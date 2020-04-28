We create each other#

Every trait in every man was put there by an adult, and a lot of those adults were women. I can't tell you how my personality was molded and shaped by the adult women in the world I grew up in, I wasn't really conscious when it happened, but I'm sure of it. #
I'm a mirror of them, I am what they saw when they looked at me. #
I read today, from a wise woman, that we will be feeling the reverberations of this period in generations to come. #
Another wise woman, on Twitter, quoted James Baldwin. “The great force of history comes from the fact that we carry it within us, are unconsciously controlled by it in many ways, and history is literally present in all that we do.” #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)