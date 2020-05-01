Glitch update#

I was emailing with Anil Dash about Glitch. Learned a few things.#
The GitHub integration is still early. The problem is that when you update from a repo, it wipes out all the other files in the project. The data and settings. But that's going to be fixed, he says, and when it is I will be able to connect to a project through the GitHub version. #
Also good to know is that you can change which files cause the app to restart by adding a watch.json file to the project. #
Also my test server, pagepark.glitch.me, is still running. A reminder that my stack (still) works there. Node is a good platform. #
If the Glitch folk can answer the other questions I asked here in April, the thread on GitHub is a good place to go. #
