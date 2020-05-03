Bill Gates fights for science#

It's been a long time since Bill Gates and I were in the same industry. I always respected his mind and drive. He once tried to buy my company, but then changed his mind. But I've done well, I've achieved most of my goals -- but always wonder -- what if I had been at Microsoft in the late 80s and 90s. Would I have been able to create Frontier? If I had, it probably would have had more lasting impact. And what about when the web came along, would I have been able to convince Gates, from within Microsoft, not to try to own it? #
Eventually, through the power of the web, I was able to at least chronicle the fight between open and corporate platforms, a story in which Gates was a major character, maybe the major character. #
It wasn't just Microsoft though. Apple's story, how the web was the end of the road for Apple's big vision, the ouster and then return of Steve Jobs. And there was Netscape, and John Doerr, Google and Amazon. It was a good story with lots of drama. #
We often wait to say the good things about people until they're gone and can't hear it. I just wanted to say about Bill Gates, he's doing good now. Standing up for science at a time when that can save a lot of lives, maybe even save our civilization. He doesn't have to take a risk now, he could, like other super rich people, isolate himself perfectly and ride out the storm quietly. Instead he's put himself out there, standing for what's right, and you know what, that's good, and thanks to him for doing that. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)