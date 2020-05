On MSNBC last night, I learned something from David Frum that I had read in one of his Atlantic columns, but hearing him say it verbally brought it home in a whole new way. The reason McConnell wants the blue states to declare bankruptcy instead of defaulting is then the states will be administered by judges. The crazy corrupt Putin-approved judges he's been getting confirmed. So they can loot every last bit of money from the US. It's not enough to loot the US treasury, he wants to get the money of New York, California and Illinois, and also the purple and red states. It doesn't sound as good if he bullshits about Georgia, Texas and Arizona, but he wants their money too. Putin and his cronies are experts at hoovering upthe money. They should give Frum a permanent ten minutes every night on MSNBC to explain stuff this way. (Also get him a better net connection.) It would at least be more interesting, we might even be able to head off some of the depravity.