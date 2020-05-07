Science fiction version of today's news. First the air pollution was gone. Then there was the spring that never came. Snow in May. Next up, the coral reefs come back to life, occupied by alien beings. It's the first we learn that we aren't alone. They would like to speak to our leader.#
A robocall. "I am calling to speak with David Winer. Are you David?" A computer voice. I hung up. If you want your computer to contact me, use email.#
I had a storage unit in Berkeley with all kinds of random stuff in it. When I moved to the new house in the mountains, I had a lot of room, so I had the storage unit contents moved out here. There were a couple of cartons of backups from Living Videotext and UserLand in the 80s and 90s.#
I don't have hardware to read any of them, but I'd love to back them up somewhere like the Computer History Museum, or Stanford or MIT, or where ever it makes sense. Happy to make it all open source. I always intended to leave a record behind of some kind. #
Send me an email if you have any pointers. I would be willing to drive to Boston or NYC if people know where there's hardware. Of course when it's safe to do so, from a virus standpoint. #
This reminds me of a project we did with Uncle Arno's books a number of years ago. We did find a home for them at Portland State University. This is different, this is all digital stuff. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)