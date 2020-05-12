When an idea is right it snaps into your mind like it always was there.#
There was a kerfuffle in the RSS world yesterday when it appeared that Apple wanted aggregator developers to get written permission from sites whose feeds they include as defaults. It appears this was an error, or Apple changed their mind. Also, I love the word kerfuffle. Surprisingly, it's not the first time I've used it, according to Google. I'm surprised. But it appears to be the first time in 13 years. #
As you watch Fauci today imagine if he were on every day. Maybe it's because I'm a former entrepreneur that I see tons of ways to do this. Biden, for example, could give Fauci a pulpit. I've tried this idea out of people inside the Democratic Party, they say this just isn't done. And that's a reason not to do something? Bill Gates could do it. He's entrepreneurial. It doesn't have to be Fauci himself, any affable avuncular scientist who tells the truth. As Trump fades into oblivion we should fill the airwaves with facts. That's a good way to save my life. 😇#
