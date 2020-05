Back in February, I wrote a review of Scroll . I have more to say about it, quite a bit, but here's the top-level -- why don't the publications sign up already? There are quite a few that I am interested in, but don't want a relationship with. If I want to watch a movie or TV show I don't have to give my credit card info to each studio, I wait until the program shows up on Netflix. I buy lots of stuff on Amazon, but they don't actually manufacture anything. That's what Scroll would like to be -- a distributor for news. It makes a lot of sense. We're always hearing tales of woe, how are the pubs going to make money, how they need money from the tech companies and governments. How about getting money from readers? If they listened to the readers they would tell them what I'm saying. Make it easier for me to pay you. Scroll has stepped up, why not just say yes. If the situation really is so dire, maybe it's the answer?