In news everything is a race between two political parties. The reds and the blues. There are other perspectives, for example I have the perspective of a citizen: voter, taxpayer, juror, soldier (according to the president), and now -- possibly infected, transmitting, part of a death toll. Yesterday's testimony by Rick Bright wasn't just a scandal, as much of journalism characterized it, it was also a clear statement that the US government isn't doing anything to save my life . That should have been the headline. We are being rolled over by a killer.