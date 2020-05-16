Bike ride notes#

Huge number of sirens near my house in the country earlier this afternoon. Really frightening and weird. Later on my daily ride, I figured out what it was. There were signs on the road about a birthday celebration. Obviously all the emergency vehicles were wishing the person a happy birthday. It was a huge demonstration. I speak from having lived in midtown Manhattan, how surprising to hear something so loud, like that in the country. When I was trying to figure out what it was earlier the only thing I could think of was that there had been a terrorist attack, a very large one. But here? In the middle of nowhere? It's not a good thing to disturb the peace like that, especially in such a peaceful place.#
Also on my ride today I came across a lot of walkers and riders, I was the only one wearing a mask. That's not a good feeling, gotta say -- I did my part to protect them, but they didn't reciprocate. Not one person wearing a mask.#
