Programming milestone#

I just got something neat working, PagePark integrated with Forever. So now I can create a sub-folder of the domains folder, and put a Node app in it. PagePark will see it when it boots, and launch the app with Forever, running as a package, with no UI. PagePark tells it what port to run on via process.env.PORT, which is a standard. That's how PagePark, which is foremost an HTTP server, knows how to route requests to the app. #
I've always suspected this is where Forever belongs, but it took a few iterations over a couple of years to get to this place. The pieces all snap in place. #
Further, I did it on a server without Dropbox running on it. The Linux version of Dropbox appears to be an unmaintained mess. It feels so much more solid not depending on it. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)