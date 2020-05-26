Bug reports, not pull requests#

Basic philosophy: If you spot a mistake, I want to know about it so I can fix it. Always.#
Now here's the background: I share most of the software I write as open source on GitHub. Sometimes people report bugs by submitting pull requests. That doesn't work out very well because I write my code in an outliner, and it generates the JavaScript code from the outline. So what you see as source on GitHub actually isn't what I edit. I couldn't accept a pull request to the generated code. It would just be wiped out the next time I made a change to the outline and re-generated. #
So the best thing to do when you spot a mistake is flag it as an issue in the repo, point to the code in question if that's helpful, and I'll thank you and make the fix myself. #
