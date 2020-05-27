Forgive the Karen#

Anyone who lives in Manhattan and has made it through the last few months without going completely crazy deserves a prize.#
The Karen story with the off-leash dog in the Ramble, an area I am familiar with, imho deserves a second chance. Wouldn't that be great if out of the virus we learned to forgive. Give her the dog and the job back and accept her apology. #
As someone who used Central Park when I lived in the city, the rules are broken a lot, my peeves were no smoking and no bike riding on the walking paths. Two rules I felt strongly about, as the man did about off-leash dogs interfering with birding in the Brambles. #
A lot of NYers, even when they aren't stressed by isolation, act in a way that might look insane to someone not from NY, when you say they've violated the rules governing use of space. #
And NYers are sensitive to those rules being broken because there is so little space. It's kind of a powder keg that way, even in normal times. #
She did something awful, but it doesn't rise to the level that requires her life to be destroyed. I think it would be good for all of us if we perhaps just this once practiced forgiveness.#
Last update: Wednesday May 27, 2020; 10:00 AM EDT.
