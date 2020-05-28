I got lots of good suggestions for yesterday's prior art search, but no one had advice on getting iPhone to update. And then the problem got even worse. As I was about to go out for my afternoon ride, my iPhone informed me that it had disabled Bluetooth for everything but my AppleWatch. No explanation of why it decided to do this. On my way out, with no music or podcasts to fill my mind, I thought how ridiculous it was that I had spent over $1000 on this device and I still don't own it. Apple says "I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that." They should change the name of the company to Hal. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)