We wedge ourselves#

Letting the news cycle control our lives is ceding too much power to the media corporations, platforms, political parties.#
We can see the wedges the Repubs create to try to separate us, but we don't see the wedges we put between ourselves.#
We can mourn a black man killed by a cop at the same time we mourn a country music fan killed by a shooter in Las Vegas or a school teacher killed in Connecticut. And we can stand between a mob and Asian-American doctors trying to save us from the virus.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)