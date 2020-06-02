Warren's candidacy#

BTW, after Elizabeth Warren pulled out, we could have had a discussion about why her candidacy failed, but every time I tried to speak, I was told I couldn't understand because I am not a woman.#
Too bad, but 1/2 the electorate is male, and if you want to win, you'll need a lot of male votes. It's the same old shit, drive a wedge in the electorate, your own electorate, as a supposed winning strategy? It's nuts to think that could work. #
Warren appealed to imho the worst in women, based on the belief that men should shut up and do what we say. Not unlike the flavor of the #blm discussion, btw. #
The women wanted some uninterrupted time to wallow about how fucked up the world is and how women would never gain full equality. There will never be a woman president, they explained, because Warren was the best, and she didn't get the nomination. But Warren wasn't the best, and that was not the message of the Warren failure. They didn't want to hear it, and some of them, people I (used to) respect were incredibly abusive about it. These people don't want to win, they want pity. They were pretty clear about it. But I don't offer my pity in situations like this, because I don't accept the premise. #
Warren wasn't a good-enough candidate. We aren't doomed to never having a woman president. But it isn't going to be Warren, until she's ready to be president for everyone. Obama did that, he didn't try to be the president for blacks, though blacks were rightfully proud, as I was, that our country had finally broken through on race, or so it seemed at the time. I will cry the day a woman is elected president, as I cried the day Obama won. #
I supported the hell out of HRC, and at first supported Warren, until she started dropping in nasty bits about men into her speeches. At that point I knew if she got the nomination, she'd never get enough votes from men to win. She would've gotten my vote, but I wouldn't have liked doing it. #
Yet my women friends in politics still don't see the wedge they're putting in the electorate, and possibly haven't considered the idea for next time there's a woman candidate with something to offer. Listen when a friend says you've made a mistake. You have to do it to win. If you won't do it, don't blame the world, take the blame yourself because you don't deserve to win.#
