In a late night blog post , Jay Rosen tells the story of the editor in chief of the LA Times in the heyday of print news. He likens his publication to a huge battleship steaming along, and describes critics as swimmers throwing dead fish at the ship. Of no consequence. The ship will go where it wants to go, as fast as it cares to. Fast forward to the NY Times in 2020, being forced to listen to their reporters, a new class of critic. They say we might personally be hurt by this thing you did. And no one stops to notice that there are millions of other people who would be hurt, and the Constitution (which makes the idea of a news org possible), and a way of life. Not in all the tweets , op-eds, blog posts, no one sees the problem. In the analog of the LA Times editor, what matters is the ocean. Not the captain, or the deck hands, not the swimmers or the dead fish, or even the battleship. It everything. And that's what's so incomprehensible to an industry that has struggled to be blind to the people it's supposed to serve. Always inventing new distractions. Never showing up for the only job that matters, serving the people.