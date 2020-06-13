Do you want to return to normal? Normal was pretty fucked up. Normal got us here.#
What if after journalism purges all the unacceptable points of view there’s nothing left but baby pandas and such.#
I think the #BLM protests will become more substantial as the hardships of the virus get deeper. In the US, for example, the rent moratoria are expiring. Unemployment subsidies as well. Hunger and homelessness will explode as unemployment did in March and April.#
Last update: Saturday June 13, 2020; 12:59 PM EDT.
