 
It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday June 14, 2020; 10:40 AM EDT
JavaScript: Promises vs callbacks#
  • In JavaScript, what do promises make possible that callbacks don't?#
  • i've been writing large pieces of code in JavaScript for about seven years, all flow is via callbacks because: #
    • That's all that existed when I started. #
    • I like them, I think in terms of them. #
    • My editor is proficient at managing them. #
    • All this proficiency didn't come cheaply. A lot of time went into it.#
  • I'm a big believer in this: one way of doing something is better than two, no matter how much better the second way is. Why? Because I'm going to end up supporting both.#
  • Here's some space, please help me understand why you think promises is a game-changer. The more succinct the better. Thanks.#

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday June 14, 2020; 11:33 AM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)