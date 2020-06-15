Why this is the week Trump crashes and burns#

Trump's rally in Tulsa is cancelled, or worse is a washout. #
He threw a ridiculous and unnecessary Hail Mary pass that could only have worked if the virus was done with us.#
It's going to sink in with many more people, even some MAGAs, that we're going to hit this wall again and again until we hunker down and wait for the vaccine. Eventually everyone will understand this. And the market will crash more. A new lifestyle will take over the US as we transition into something less than a First World country.#
And by the end of this week there will be a consensus that Trump is no longer our biggest problem. We're already well on the way there.#
