In hindsight, it would have been smart if instead of starting the Space Force, the US had started the Health Force. #
Biden, who has suffered tragic loss
in his life, and survived, may be the perfect president for 2021 and beyond as we deal with the wreckage of the two pandemics, Covid and Trump.#
This may be the last I write about Trump. Suppose Trump were a brilliant political strategist. On hearing of how awful the virus was, in January, he would have thought to himself, "I just won re-election." How could that be you ask? Simple. He waits a bit until it's obvious to the press that it's an emergency then he gives a big Oval Office speech announcing the emergency and what we're going to do. It's exaclty what the CDC says to do. "This is going to hurt," Trump reads off the teleprompter, "but we'll get through it together." Then guess where his approval rating would be? 95%. Because that's how it works. We rally behind the leader in a time of crisis, even a douchebag like Trump. Who is more dumb than a sack of nails. I'm sure one of his advisors saw this as a political gift. All Trump had to do was listen. #
Braintrust query
: I'm looking for a good Node package for posting to WordPress and updating posts. Really simple stuff. A basic Hello World app in JavaScript. Any pointers much appreciated.#
My bet is that none of NBA, MLB, NFL or NHL have a season of any kind this year. The shit is about to hit the fan, not a second wave, but a second order
wave.#
I’d love to have been a fly on the wall in the meeting at the White House where they decided to try to nuke
the Affordable Care Act once again. I just like to know where the depravity
comes from, and were there any Russian commissars
in the room giving the orders?#
Waiting for MSNBC's Steve Kornacki
nightly "weather report" on Covid outbreaks around the country. Crosspost to YouTube, Twitter, where ever people watch videos. Both a public service and a competitive coup. Free advice from your friendly media hacker. Dave#
One thing I love about having an iPhone and a banking app is that I no longer have to drive to a bank to deposit a paper check. Progress.#
Everywhere you go people will tell you we don't like your type here. In my old neighborhood
in Queens, they said it about Jews, when we moved in. Many years later, same neighborhood, it was Chinese and Koreans. In Ulster County
it applies to people from NYC. It's bullshit.#
BTW, when the Chinese and Koreans moved in, the food
got a lot
better. Funny story. A few years ago my mother and I went out to eat at a popular Chinese dumpling place
near Main St. The waiter asked if we were tourists. I said, no -- we're natives. 💥 #
Social media is a moral parade. All we've done is give voice to stupid.#