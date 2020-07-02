 
Thursday July 2, 2020; 5:48 PM EDT
Idea for science fiction story#
  • a virus hits the world.#
  • far east then europe then the americas.#
  • they know what to do in the far east, they've been here before.#
  • europe learns fast.#
  • but in the americas, it's a disaster. the rest of the world walls itself off. isolating the two americas.#
  • within months almost everyone has died of either the virus or starvation or in the various civil wars that break out all across both continents.#
  • after a few years, expeditions are sent from europe and asia to survey the remains. they found pockets of former americans, mostly naked, living off the land, many practicing cannibalism.#
  • the story, from there is about how the natives adapt or don't and the murderous cruelty of the colonists.#

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday July 2, 2020; 6:13 PM EDT.

