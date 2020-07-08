You know that big letter that was posted on Harper's yesterday that caused such a brouhaha. Here's the summary. Just because you're offended, doesn't mean you're right. #
NakedJen works in a place where people must wear a mask, so she gives out a lot of masks every day. She's going to make custom masks that have a message. That's the first part of this story. Second part, we both started a campaign called #savemylife, where we promote stories and ideas that save people's lives in this age where lives have all of a sudden become cheap, something our government is promoting (the cheapness, not the saving). So Jen has designed a mask that has the #savemylife message on it, which is kind of heavy, and to balance that she put a giddy little smiley on it, to make it more Jen-like. I said I want one, but maybe I want mine to have a picture of MLK instead of the smiley. And then I would probably change the tag to #blacklivesmatter. This is something that I, a white man, would wear with pride. But there's a problem. The purpose of my wearing a mask is to save your life, not mine, in case I'm infected and am shedding. I feel contradicitons like this have to be resolved. Or do they?#
Yesterday, I was at a store, did my shopping, but when I took the mask off in the car one of the straps broke. I went back to the store and asked if they had an extra. They gave me one, with a smile. No reason that mask shouldn't have had a message on it.#
I read a tweet yesterday that showed what the author thought was a cool feature, labels in JavaScript, to break from nested loops. If used with care, it doesn't destroy maintainability or readability, but I'm pretty sure when I try to grok someone's code that uses this feature, it'll be hard to figure out how it works. Which means of course it very likely doesn't work for its intended purpose in all cases.#
I've been developing software for a long time. The functionality for users isre always at the top of my mind. Getting software rock solid and ideally not requiring any maintenence, that's what I'm aiming for. I'm never thinking about how I can use some new cool feature in the language. I want my code to be as boring and predictable as possible. To look exactly like what it does. Sometimes I get there. I'm using software that I wrote 30 years ago right now. That's pretty good for standing the test of time.#
Anyway, I'm thinking the right thing to do for JavaScript is to define a profile, a subset of the language, which if you stick to it, will enhance maintainability and readability, and therefore is more likely to work. An example, right now I can think of three syntaxes for defining a function. There might be others, I don't know. The profile would allow one. #
I would like to see all example code stick to the profile. Of course once there was one such profile, there would be N. But at least simplifying the language would be up for discussion. 💥#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)