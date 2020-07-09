Senators, go to Jacksonville!#

Many Republican senators are apparently not going to Trump's convention in Jacksonville. Why not? Scared of the virus? Trump says it won't get you. Or does he? #
Also hope their children and grandchildren will be going back to school in the fall. Kids don't get sick they say, and if they do they don't die, and if they die they were going to die anyway. This is the position of the Trump government. If it's good for Republicans then it's good for their representatives, right??#
And there's a rally on Saturday in New Hampshire. They should go! Don't miss it. No masks, social distancing, lots of ways to get sick. Very sick. Hey if it's good for Americans, why not the senators? And of course their families. #
