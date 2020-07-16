 
It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, July 16, 2020
I like to ask questions like this: "In a sane world, X would be Y." It's not saying I have a plan to turn X into Y, just that it would be ideal if X were Y. It pays to know what success looks like, that way if it ever shows up by chance, you know immediately to say yes.#
David Rothkopf: "If you've lost a job, the people to blame are easy to find. They're not wearing masks."#
Stop giving Trump the benefit of the doubt#
  • Okay stupid question -- who does?#
  • You do. You evaluate his actions against what a president would do, and you know he's not a president.#
  • He's trying to kill huge numbers of American citizens. Teachers and children. And make even more live with disabilities, in great pain, for who knows how long. #
  • Look up crimes against humanity -- that's what it is.#
    • Crimes against humanity are certain acts that are purposely committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian or an identifiable part of a civilian population.#
  • There isn't a more heinous crime.#

