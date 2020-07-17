 
It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, July 17, 2020
What pisses me off more than Canadians talking shit about America -- ex-pat Americans talking shit about America.#
I wonder if it would be possible to do a BloggerCon style unconference using online tech. No audience, no speaker, just a room full of expertise with a discussion leader who is basically a reporter. #
A live webcam of the Rialto Bridge in Venice. #

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Friday July 17, 2020; 9:39 AM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)