Saturday July 18, 2020; 2:13 PM EDT
Simple is not stupid#
  • A lot of people seem to think I'm realllly stupid. #
  • I think it's because I strive for simplicity in my work.#
  • It happened right from the start, with ThinkTank. I factored it for years, until it was super easy. #
  • The others said they could do it in a weekend.#
  • Heh. They couldn't#
  • In the next version, we added a blindingly complex feature, cloning. It was actually also pretty simple, but when you demo'd it, you could see their minds exploding. #
  • Hooo, what was that? #
  • Technology. #
  • Ohhhh. #
  • You have to impress them if you want them to believe you.#

