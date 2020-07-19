A new coding construct?#

Where possible might be a new keyword that's something like a try but not as serious. In other words, don't get upset if this doesn't work. On the other hand, it's not much more concise than the original expression, and it doesn't say anything about what you expect not to work about it. Really for anything other than undefined I probably want an error to be thrown so I can find the problem and fix it. #
I'm not an Applescript type person, I think programming can't be a spoken language, but I also don't go so far as to say programming is like linear algebra or differential calculus (both of which I took in college). I like words that mean something when I read them, both in human language and programming language.#
Another random thought, not a big fan of using let as a new kind of declaration. I imagine they chose it because that's what BASIC used, but why would a nice Algol-like language use BASIC as prior art. I actually like how we did it in Frontier:#
Allen Wirfs-Brock suggested via email, that JavaScript already has this feature, he sent a link to the docs, and I couldn't make heads or tails of it. I said how the hell do you pronounce that? That's where the comment about linear algebra and differential equations came from, above. #
Well he started a thread on Twitter asking how people pronounce this feature that as far as I can tell does not have a name? It's an instant classic of course. #
