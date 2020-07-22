 
Wednesday July 22, 2020; 9:23 AM EDT
Object initializers in ES6#
  • A situation that comes up a lot in my JavaScript code:#
    • var tvShow = {#
      • id: id,#
      • name: name,#
      • class: class,#
      • network: network#
      • }#
  • As you type it you think geez there's got to be a better way, and in the new version of JavaScript, there is.#
    • var tvShow = {#
      • id,#
      • name,#
      • class,#
      • network#
      • }#
  • Since usually the only thing you're going to do is pass it off to a subroutine to save it in a file or database, you could do it this way:#
    • saveShow ({id, name, class, network});#
  • In the old more cumbersome notation you probably wouldn't do this, but now I find I do, esp if there is only one property to initialize. #
  • I guess the bottom line is I don't mind two ways to do something if the new way is a simplified version of the old way. #

Last update: Wednesday July 22, 2020; 9:49 AM EDT.

