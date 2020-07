American exceptionalism was our preexisting condition. Very well-put. We were accustomed to bringing chaos to foreign lands, but the combination of Covid and Trump brought the war home. We thought we were immune. Above it all. Exceptional. Why else would we have the chutzpah to elect a gross and obvious incompetent as president. We're lucky it was just Covid-19 and not Eboloa, we'd all be dead by now if that happened during Trump.