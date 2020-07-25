Friend monitor#

I have an app called Server Monitor that does something simple but important. It pings each of the apps I have running once a minute to see if it's still alive. If not, it sends me an email. I bet everyone who writes server apps has this kind of utility. #
I'd like something like this for my friends. A ping goes out to each, if someone doesn't respond, I get an email. #
In the age of The Trump Plague, I worry about my friends. I figure it's just a matter of time...#
Last update: Saturday July 25, 2020; 11:12 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)