OITNB season 6#

I just finished season 6 of Orange is the New Black. It was good, even great at times, until the last couple of episodes when they apparently ran out of story. Then they did the thing so many shows do. They had each of the characters give long speeches about how they feel about things that you already know about. These are very good actors, and they do what they're told, so it's totally ridiculous. They make up for the ridiculousness by playing seriously dramatic music that makes no sense given the total mediocrity of the story and script. Then they copy techniques of famous movies and great TV series, overlaid on bullshit. I got to the point where I dragged the cursor to the right to fast forward. #
The final episode does have one surprise in the last set of scenes that's worth stopping for and savoring. But otherwise why can't they just cut down a 13-show season to 11 so they can avoid the mess.#
I will watch the last season, just to get it off my to-do list.#
Also the new version of BingeWorthy is coming along nicely. I solved the main problem, anyone can submit programs, without a need for approval. I came up with a away of avoiding spam.#
