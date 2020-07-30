Trump proposed to postpone the election. At first I was shocked. Then when I took a few deep breaths I realized, yes, of course, today's when the second quarter numbers for the economy came out. A bad quarter is when the economy only grows by 2 percent. This quarter the economy shrank by 33 percent. That's without precedent. We're in a depression now, unlike anything ever seen in the US. Even with all we know now about macroeconomics, there's no way out of this situation until we get the virus under control, and the government shows no interest in doing that. Trump is a distraction. The real story is the hole we're in.