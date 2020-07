One of the founders of the wicked Federalist Society says Trump has gone too far , and is sort of calling for his impeachment and removal. The Repubs might want to, now, take a risk they might be punished for crossing Trump, and earn the loyalty of Americans who are not insane and want to live. If not loyalty, perhaps a bit of forgiveness. A tiny bit. A miniscule, infitesmal bit. Okay maybe they won't be tried for crimes against humanity along with Trump.