Tuesday August 11, 2020; 10:29 AM EDT
Who will do journalism?#
  • Most of the people my age when we were in school never imagined computers would be used by normal people to communicate. They resisted the idea. #
  • So what are most of us missing today? I think it has to do with who will be doing our daily journalism. Imho, we all will. Why? #
    • A void is being left as professional journalists focus on fewer stories.#
    • We’re learning how to do it with blogging and social media.#
    • We need and want journalism.#
    • It’s like jury duty, it’s uplifting, gives our life purpose and meaning. It’s its own reward.#

