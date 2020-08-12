Twitter's latest change is good#

And since you can mention no one, you can make it so that no one can respond to a post. This is a good feature because people can still comment on your tweet by RTing it, but they can't speak to everyone who reads it unless you let them. #
It's the Twitter equivalent of what I say to people who want to comment on my blog posts. Start a blog, I advise, and say what you have to say and link to my post. Of course what they really wanted was to use my flow to (very often) zing me personally in some way. I consider that spam. Or hijacking. It gets so insidious so quickly that I haven't had comments here for any duration for many years. It starts off collegial, but quickly devolves into abuse as the trolls take over. And that's exactly what has happened on Twitter. Completely predictable.#
People like to say Twitter is about conversation, but that isn't my experience. Very little illuminating conversation. Lots of stupid unfunny supposed jokes, and put-downs, and ads masquerading as opinion.#
