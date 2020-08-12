 
Wednesday August 12, 2020; 9:20 AM EDT
What we need from a president#
  • Politics, when it's done right, is pretty boring.#
  • The person you want running the show should fairly quietly make things better.#
  • You aren't going to have a beer with them.#
  • You need to trust them enough to not blow up the world, and in our form of government to have the kind of personality that can compromise and work with others.#
  • You want someone who's thoughtful and loves to understand how things and people work.#
  • Mostly you want to feel things are being taken care of and get on with your own life. That imho is the most important freedom of all, freedom to focus, to be yourself, to have a life. #

