I can't believe liberals are such cowards, idiots, so ignorant, such petty snobs -- they are eviscerating Ralph Nader for having the temerity to publicly ask AOC to read an open letter he wrote to her, about causes she fights for. He has advice about organizing, something he knows about, has had enormous success with. I actually read his letter, which is something I expect most of his critics didn't, because if they did, they would stop and think and maybe just maybe get a grip. For liberals, Nader should be considered a pioneer of the stature of John Lewis. He successfully fought to reform the auto industry, and so much more. I bet when AOC reads Nader’s letter, she will respond because she’s the real deal, as is Nader.#
BTW, I also write publicly to petition people in power to help the causes I believe in. You should do it too. Stick your neck out. It's easy to be a critic, much harder to stand for something. You'll find the assholes try to shame you. Keep going. #
Underlying all the bitterness, the liberals are angry that Nader elected Bush. That's the crazy part of their argument. The people who elected Bush are 1. The people who voted for him and 2. The Supreme Court. Illustrated in this beautiful scene from The West Wing. Josh, to Amy who is working for a Nader-like candidate. "He's taking the president's votes," says Josh. Amy responds: "Listen, I'm not indifferent to this situation, but that right there, that's the crazy part of your argument. They're not his votes." She's right. Nader ran for president. Gore lost (technically he gave up). Get over it. #
Anything that gets us to hate each other based on race, age, gender is a wedge, and it's designed to keep us from unifying, which allows the assholes to keep control.#
Last update: Saturday August 15, 2020; 10:46 AM EDT.
