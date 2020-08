I can't believe liberals are such cowards, idiots, so ignorant, such petty snobs -- they are eviscerating Ralph Nader for having the temerity to publicly ask AOC to read an open letter he wrote to her, about causes she fights for. He has advice about organizing, something he knows about, has had enormous success with. I actually read his letter , which is something I expect most of his critics didn't, because if they did, they would stop and think and maybe just maybe get a grip . For liberals, Nader should be considered a pioneer of the stature of John Lewis . He successfully fought to reform the auto industry, and so much more . I bet when AOC reads Nader’s letter, she will respond because she’s the real deal, as is Nader.